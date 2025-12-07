First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB) Director Acquires $10,305.00 in Stock

First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) Director Staci Pierce acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.74 per share, for a total transaction of $10,305.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,599. The trade was a 9.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Staci Pierce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 20th, Staci Pierce acquired 250 shares of First Us Bancsh stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $3,412.50.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Staci Pierce bought 200 shares of First Us Bancsh stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,702.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Staci Pierce purchased 300 shares of First Us Bancsh stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,020.00.

On Thursday, November 13th, Staci Pierce acquired 500 shares of First Us Bancsh stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $6,860.00.

First Us Bancsh Stock Up 5.2%

FUSB stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. First Us Bancsh has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.29.

First Us Bancsh Dividend Announcement

First Us Bancsh ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. First Us Bancsh had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.98%.The business had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. First Us Bancsh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Us Bancsh in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, First Us Bancsh currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Us Bancsh

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Us Bancsh by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Us Bancsh by 37.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in First Us Bancsh by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 377,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares during the period. 18.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Us Bancsh Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

