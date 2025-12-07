Genpact Limited (G) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th.

Genpact has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Genpact has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Genpact to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Shares of G opened at $46.35 on Friday. Genpact has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Genpact had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.610 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.940 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genpact will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Genpact to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

