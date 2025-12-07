Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 18th

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a payout ratio of 53.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

KLIC opened at $48.49 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $52.08. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2,423.29 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average of $37.56.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $177.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.84 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.297-0.363 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLIC. Zacks Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, December 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, November 21st. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

