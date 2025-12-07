Stuart Rich Buys 2,500 Shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Stock

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Rich acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $23,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stuart Rich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Stuart Rich bought 1,500 shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,620.00.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Stuart Rich bought 1,000 shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,010.00.

Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance

TENX stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $9.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TENX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.93. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 68,741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 34,048 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 34.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,712 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 79,998 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 318.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 32,908 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tenax Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TENX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Tenax Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Tenax Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tenax Therapeutics

About Tenax Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.