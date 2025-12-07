Formula Growth Ltd. Sells 134,928 Shares of Wayfair Inc. $W

Formula Growth Ltd. lowered its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,928 shares during the quarter. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 393.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Wayfair by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $15,886,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 729,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,222,899.67. This trade represents a 17.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 150,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $15,888,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 729,073 shares in the company, valued at $77,223,412.16. The trade was a 17.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 955,959 shares of company stock worth $88,260,274. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Wayfair Price Performance

W opened at $95.26 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $114.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.21 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.15 and its 200 day moving average is $74.93.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

