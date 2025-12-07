17,326 Shares in Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR Acquired by Formula Growth Ltd.

Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 410.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $127.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other news, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,438 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $102,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 54,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,624. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:FOUR opened at $68.89 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.23 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 5.02%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

