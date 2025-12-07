Formula Growth Ltd. Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation $WAL

Formula Growth Ltd. cut its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,909 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 995.8% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 22.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 128.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WAL. National Bankshares set a $118.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.53.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 300,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,127,566. This trade represents a 1.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 0.3%

WAL stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.77%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

