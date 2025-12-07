Formula Growth Ltd. Cuts Position in Universal Technical Institute Inc $UTI

Formula Growth Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,322 shares during the quarter. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 511.9% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 237,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 198,612 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,770,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,573,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Down 2.4%

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $222.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.33 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.54%.Universal Technical Institute has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 191,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $4,868,645.40. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,971,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,795,147.20. The trade was a 5.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,255,173 shares of company stock worth $30,812,798. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Zacks Research lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Universal Technical Institute Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Featured Stories

