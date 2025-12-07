Gabelli Funds LLC Has $35.04 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 187,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $35,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 13.8% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WCN opened at $173.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.51. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $163.27 and a one year high of $201.66. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.08, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.65%.The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

In related news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total value of $1,569,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,190.52. The trade was a 37.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WCN. UBS Group set a $195.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $211.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.32.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

