Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $38,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,591,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $377,494,000 after acquiring an additional 105,152 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $411,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 578,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,302,000 after purchasing an additional 64,849 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.21.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:MPC opened at $190.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.72. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $202.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $34.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.06 billion. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

