Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,367 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,333 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $29,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,300,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at $42,610,859.20. The trade was a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total value of $1,403,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,212,431.46. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Oracle from $365.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Baird R W raised shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.73.

Oracle Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of ORCL opened at $218.04 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

