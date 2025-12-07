Formula Growth Ltd. Buys 4,500 Shares of RH $RH

Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. RH comprises approximately 1.4% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in RH were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in RH during the first quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in RH by 67.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in RH by 53.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in RH during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Insider Transactions at RH

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $472,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,576.08. This trade represents a 7.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered RH from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on RH from $200.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of RH in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on RH from $436.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RH

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $161.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.13. RH has a one year low of $123.03 and a one year high of $457.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.09.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $899.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.58 million. RH had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 113.58%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

About RH

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.