Formula Growth Ltd. Raises Holdings in Audioeye, Inc. $AEYE

Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in Audioeye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Audioeye makes up 1.1% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Audioeye were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEYE. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Audioeye by 12.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 195,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 22,370 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Audioeye in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Audioeye by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,513 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Audioeye in the 1st quarter worth approximately $815,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Audioeye by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Audioeye Price Performance

Shares of AEYE opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.81 million, a P/E ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 0.73. Audioeye, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Audioeye ( NASDAQ:AEYE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 million. Audioeye had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 40.94%. Audioeye has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.210-0.230 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.730 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Audioeye, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 6,000 shares of Audioeye stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 160,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,115. This trade represents a 3.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock worth $218,240. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEYE shares. Wall Street Zen raised Audioeye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Audioeye in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Audioeye in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Audioeye Profile

(Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

