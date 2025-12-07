Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $42,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 58.7% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total transaction of $97,566,397.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,702,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,600,714.24. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Preston Wendell Wells sold 165 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.88, for a total value of $60,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,200.72. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 522,118 shares of company stock valued at $185,381,932 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $363.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $329.16 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.07%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stryker from $452.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $448.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised shares of Stryker to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.78.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

