Edward Md Kaye Sells 6,453 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) Director Edward Md Kaye sold 6,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $199,204.11. Following the sale, the director owned 71,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,918.74. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $30.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.90. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $38.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.11). Stoke Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.73%.The business had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on STOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 49.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,323,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after purchasing an additional 439,824 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,875,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 40,652 shares in the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

