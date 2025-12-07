BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL Shares Sold by Formula Growth Ltd.

Formula Growth Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. BILL makes up 1.9% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in BILL were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in BILL by 85.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in BILL by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in BILL by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in BILL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE BILL opened at $53.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.25. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $100.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -198.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $395.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.91 million. BILL had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 0.79%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.250 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.570 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

BILL declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 27th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on BILL from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BILL from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised BILL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BILL

Insider Transactions at BILL

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $56,557.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,898.76. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About BILL

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.