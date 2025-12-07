Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF $SVXY

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY – Free Report) by 108.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,872 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.88% of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. QVR LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter worth $1,163,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter valued at $696,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Up 5.3%

SVXY stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average of $46.61. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.71.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Profile

The ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX future positions resulting in a weighted average maturity of one month. SVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

