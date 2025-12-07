Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.4545.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $76.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 21.65%.The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 38,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $2,741,782.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,760.69. This represents a 63.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 508.1% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

