Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.04 and last traded at C$6.03, with a volume of 20979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.75.

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRT.UN

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58. The firm has a market cap of C$396.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.15.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Morguard Real Estate Inv. had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 41.19%.The firm had revenue of C$57.69 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Morguard Real Estate Inv. will post 0.780083 earnings per share for the current year.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

(Get Free Report)

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust that owns, manages, and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties across Canada. The company has three reportable segments namely Retail, Office, and Industrial. It generates maximum revenue from the Retail segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.