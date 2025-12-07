Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.04 and last traded at C$6.03, with a volume of 20979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.75.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Performance
Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Morguard Real Estate Inv. had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 41.19%.The firm had revenue of C$57.69 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Morguard Real Estate Inv. will post 0.780083 earnings per share for the current year.
About Morguard Real Estate Inv.
Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust that owns, manages, and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties across Canada. The company has three reportable segments namely Retail, Office, and Industrial. It generates maximum revenue from the Retail segment.
