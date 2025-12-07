AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $225.05 and last traded at $226.2380. 3,905,731 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 6,357,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $289.00 price target (up from $284.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. DZ Bank downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.85 billion, a PE ratio of 171.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 3,216.47% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 496.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

