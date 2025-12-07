Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 1.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.79 and last traded at $34.69. 19,283,783 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 46,857,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMCI. Mizuho dropped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Argus set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 1.3%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 5.39.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. Research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,486.32. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 68.6% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.