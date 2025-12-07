Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) Receives $53.59 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.5933.

TAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director David S. Coors acquired 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.47 per share, with a total value of $99,835.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,159.42. This trade represents a 7.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andrew Thomas Molson bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.79 per share, for a total transaction of $350,925.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,980.66. The trade was a 49.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 134.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,639,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,200,000 after buying an additional 603,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $2,845,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $45.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average is $48.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.45. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently -17.60%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

