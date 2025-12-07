Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Price Up 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $348.59 and last traded at $346.26. 7,556,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 3,925,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $328.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $366.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.85.

Get Adobe alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $336.48 and its 200-day moving average is $359.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Lathrop Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. now owns 26,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in Adobe by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 39,507 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $328,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 41.0% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.