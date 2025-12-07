Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Receives $91.39 Average PT from Analysts

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.9130.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial set a $92.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE EW opened at $86.26 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $65.94 and a 1-year high of $87.89. The company has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 23.25%.Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $1,080,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,725.84. The trade was a 24.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $84,201.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,265.10. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 36.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 153,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,338,000. Finally, Investment Research Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

