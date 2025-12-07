Marshall Wace LLP Increases Position in BlackBerry Limited $BB

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 21,832.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,860,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,820,364 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.49% of BlackBerry worth $40,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in BlackBerry by 16.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 54,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 1.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 823,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeConte Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.60 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 26th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. TD Securities lowered BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research cut BlackBerry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.10.

NYSE BB opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -432.50 and a beta of 1.41. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $6.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.03 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. BlackBerry has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 44,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $218,681.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 95,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,566.60. This trade represents a 31.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 5,914 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $27,322.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 291,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,990.80. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,565 shares of company stock valued at $423,706. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

