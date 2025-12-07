Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 106,537 Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 106,537 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,303,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCTY. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 47.4% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in Paylocity by 69.1% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 248.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $146.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.57. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $135.46 and a 1-year high of $223.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $408.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.53 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Paylocity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $190.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $249,520.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,093,945.85. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

