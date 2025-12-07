Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Shares Down 15% – Here’s Why

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 15% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.17. 169,559 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 226% from the average session volume of 52,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Condor Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$25.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14.

About Condor Resources

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

