Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2,641.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,672 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $20,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total transaction of $1,839,720.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,151.50. The trade was a 19.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.12, for a total value of $214,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,608.16. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $242.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.54 and a 1-year high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.930-7.93 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.920 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.42.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

