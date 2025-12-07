Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Stock Price Down 15% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Free Report) fell 15% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.17. 169,559 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 226% from the average session volume of 52,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Condor Resources Trading Down 15.0%

The company has a market cap of C$25.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14.

About Condor Resources

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

