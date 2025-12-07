Flowserve Corporation $FLS Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,351,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,952 shares during the quarter. Flowserve comprises approximately 0.7% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $70,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 76.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 287,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,533,000 after acquiring an additional 124,580 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 12.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,457,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,303,000 after acquiring an additional 162,581 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Flowserve by 6.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 676.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:FLS opened at $72.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. Flowserve Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.34 and a 12 month high of $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 9.66%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Flowserve has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Flowserve from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Flowserve from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flowserve

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lamar L. Duhon sold 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $111,841.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,713.16. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy B. Schwetz sold 47,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $3,337,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,640.56. This trade represents a 47.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 59,276 shares of company stock worth $4,196,578 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.