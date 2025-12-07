Jump Financial LLC Buys 258,272 Shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares $TMF

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) by 115.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 482,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,272 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares were worth $18,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMF. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,356,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of TMF opened at $38.92 on Friday. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $51.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.02.

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

