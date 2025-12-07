ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing Sells 11,762 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK

ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,762 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $8,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $97.29 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $90.40 and a 12 month high of $98.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.18 and a 200-day moving average of $96.90. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.42.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.