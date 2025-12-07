ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing Purchases Shares of 14,601 Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,925,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,023,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,202 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,802,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,277,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,176,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,132,976,000 after purchasing an additional 723,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,554,154,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,974,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,584,185,000 after buying an additional 1,316,144 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Dbs Bank upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $52.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.78. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.29.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 76.53% and a net margin of 12.57%.The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.78%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

