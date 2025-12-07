Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. $BATRA Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,245,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,681 shares during the period. Atlanta Braves makes up 1.1% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $110,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 0.6% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 158,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 87,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1.3% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 45,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 15,520 shares during the period. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Atlanta Braves

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 800 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $36,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,410. This trade represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.99 per share, for a total transaction of $194,455.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 484,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,348,479.97. This trade represents a 0.96% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 38,669 shares of company stock worth $1,623,140 and sold 3,700 shares worth $167,859. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlanta Braves has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $42.59 on Friday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,064.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.23. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.14%.The firm had revenue of $311.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

