Tredegar Corporation $TG Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,893,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,627 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.17% of Tredegar worth $51,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Tredegar during the first quarter worth $131,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tredegar by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 142,822 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Tredegar in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,854,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Tredegar by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 118,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tredegar in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Insider Transactions at Tredegar

In other Tredegar news, major shareholder James T. Gottwald sold 9,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $85,174.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 744,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,965.48. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William M. Gottwald sold 10,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $93,461.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 734,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,268,394.16. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 92,968 shares of company stock worth $769,370 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Price Performance

Shares of TG stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10. Tredegar Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $263.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $194.94 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%.

Tredegar Profile

(Free Report)

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

See Also

