Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Position in Mueller Water Products $MWA

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,699,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101,647 shares during the period. Mueller Water Products comprises 0.6% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $64,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,068,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,339,000 after purchasing an additional 112,197 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 66.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,535,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,088 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 677.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 19.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,825,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,042,000 after buying an additional 945,258 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

NYSE:MWA opened at $24.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $28.58.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 13.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 15,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $371,614.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 85,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,276.54. This trade represents a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $27,584.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,104. The trade was a 6.80% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

