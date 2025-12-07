Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $29.39 Million Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. $SMP

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 956,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,481 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $29,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMP. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at $6,024,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 162,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 101,008 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,905,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 320.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 48,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

SMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.94. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.40 million, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $498.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

In other news, insider Carmine Joseph Broccole sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $43,979.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 83,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,789.77. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Sills sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $58,576.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 178,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,826,808.32. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,802 shares of company stock worth $260,590. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

