Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. $CVCO

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $43,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,814.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cavco Industries news, Director Richard A. Kerley sold 500 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.99, for a total value of $284,495.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,594.31. The trade was a 6.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CVCO opened at $578.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.28. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $393.53 and a 1 year high of $613.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $557.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.07.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.30 by $0.25. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $556.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

About Cavco Industries

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.