GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires 68,400 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. $SGRY

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 87.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,400 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 545.2% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,742,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,122,000 after buying an additional 2,317,000 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $46,902,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $26,609,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,091,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,478,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $17.19 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.55 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. Surgery Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGRY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Surgery Partners from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

