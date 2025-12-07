GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Grows Stake in Fox Corporation $FOX

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. FOX comprises approximately 1.9% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in FOX were worth $12,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in FOX by 66.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of FOX by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 95.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.24. Fox Corporation has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $61.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.57.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. FOX had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 18.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 138,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $9,208,936.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 180,556 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,196.24. This represents a 43.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul D. Ryan sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $1,143,484.12. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 424,920 shares of company stock worth $27,411,254 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

FOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, October 31st. Fox Advisors set a $97.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

