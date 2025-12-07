Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $26.03 Million Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. $MSGE

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,324 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $26,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 623.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 163.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 80.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 25.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

MSGE stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $52.25.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $158.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.62 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 310.15% and a net margin of 3.65%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

