Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Position in Matthews International Corporation $MATW

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,189 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $33,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Matthews International by 4,173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Matthews International during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Matthews International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Matthews International Trading Up 0.0%

Matthews International stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.48. Matthews International Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $754.91 million, a P/E ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $318.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.79 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Matthews International Corporation will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently -129.11%.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

