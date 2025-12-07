Federal Signal Corporation $FSS Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 364,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,885 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $38,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 140.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 47.0% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1,003.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Insider Transactions at Federal Signal

In other Federal Signal news, COO Mark Weber sold 51,187 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $5,710,421.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 73,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,383.44. The trade was a 40.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FSS

Federal Signal Stock Down 0.0%

FSS opened at $110.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.27. Federal Signal Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $132.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Signal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

About Federal Signal

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.