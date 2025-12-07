Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 219,093 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,153,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,093 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $36,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,616.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 569,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 536,147 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 530,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $10,350,463.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,141,150 shares in the company, valued at $22,252,425. The trade was a 31.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $120,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 120,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,827.76. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,207,325 shares of company stock valued at $23,174,315 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $26.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.