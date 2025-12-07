Jump Financial LLC Increases Position in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 1,604.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,372 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $22,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 3,690.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 27.2% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 13.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTO opened at $157.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.58. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.88 and a 1-year high of $228.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $218.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.23 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.46%.The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Onto Innovation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.330 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ONTO. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.25.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

