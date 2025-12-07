Jump Financial LLC Invests $20.90 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,896,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.60.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.