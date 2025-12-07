Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. $AXSM

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 6,943.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,330 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $38,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXSM shares. B. Riley began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.88.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 10,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $1,564,484.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,193.22. The trade was a 59.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 407,959 shares of company stock valued at $52,645,040 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $149.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 0.48. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $152.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.87.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.12). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 277.31% and a negative net margin of 40.90%.The business had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.96 million. The business’s revenue was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

