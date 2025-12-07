Reviewing Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) & Latitude 360 (OTCMKTS:LATX)

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) and Latitude 360 (OTCMKTS:LATX – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Starbucks and Latitude 360’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starbucks 4.99% -31.32% 7.48% Latitude 360 N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Starbucks and Latitude 360″s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starbucks $37.18 billion 2.60 $1.86 billion $1.64 51.90 Latitude 360 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Starbucks has higher revenue and earnings than Latitude 360.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.3% of Starbucks shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Starbucks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of Latitude 360 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Starbucks and Latitude 360, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starbucks 2 11 15 1 2.52 Latitude 360 0 0 0 0 0.00

Starbucks currently has a consensus target price of $101.44, suggesting a potential upside of 19.17%. Given Starbucks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Starbucks is more favorable than Latitude 360.

Summary

Starbucks beats Latitude 360 on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items. The company also licenses its trademarks through licensed stores, and grocery and foodservice accounts. The company offers its products under the Starbucks Coffee, Teavana, Seattle’s Best Coffee, Ethos, Starbucks Reserve, and Princi brands. Starbucks Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Latitude 360

(Get Free Report)

Latitude 360, Inc. operates as a casual dining restaurant/entertainment company in the United States. The company plans, develops, constructs, and operates restaurant/entertainment venues. Its restaurant/entertainment venues feature a grille and bar; luxury bowling lanes; a dine-in movie theater with home theater-style seating; game room; a dine-in live performance theater; a HD sports theater; a bar with a dance floor and stage for the DJs and regional bands every weekend; and a luxury boutique cigar lounge. The company operates three restaurant/entertainment venues in Jacksonville, Florida, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Indianapolis, Indiana. Its restaurant/entertainment venues serve consumers and corporate clients. The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. On January 10, 2017, an involuntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 was filed against Latitude 360, Inc. in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida. On February 7, 2017, the involuntary petition was approved by the Court.

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.