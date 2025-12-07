Biogen Inc. $BIIB Position Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 64.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Biogen by 100.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Biogen by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $181.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.13. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $185.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 15.98%.The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-15.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Biogen from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering set a $157.00 price target on Biogen in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on Biogen from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BIIB

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.