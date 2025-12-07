AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives $141.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.90.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus dropped their target price on AECOM from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 28,246.5% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,335,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316,844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AECOM by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,216,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,158 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,361,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $492,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,879,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth approximately $78,900,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACM opened at $102.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AECOM has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $135.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 3.48%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 7th. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

